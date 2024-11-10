Tristan Stubbs led South Africa to a 3-wicket victory, overshadowing Varun Chakaravarthy's impressive 5-wicket haul.

Varun Chakaravarthy's exceptional five-wicket haul was not enough to secure a victory for India, as South Africa triumphed by 3 wickets in the second T20I at St Georges Park, Gqeberha.

The leg-spinner delivered impressive figures of 5 for 17 in his four overs, causing the Proteas to struggle in their pursuit of a modest target of 125 runs. Despite the hosts being 86 for 7 at one point, an unbeaten partnership of 42 runs between Tristan Stubbs (47 off 41) and Gerald Coetzee (19 off 9) ultimately led them to victory.

Earlier in the match, South Africa's brilliant display of fast bowling, complemented by spin, limited India to a total of 124 for 6. Hardik Pandya was the top scorer for the visitors with an unbeaten 39-run innings.

Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Aiden Markram, and Nqabayomzi Peter each claimed a wicket after South Africa's captain, Markram, won the toss and elected to bowl.

With this win, South Africa has leveled the four-match series 1-1.