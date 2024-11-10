Arfeen Khan's eviction has again broke his wife Sara, and she had an emotional outburst on Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh.

Bigg Boss 18: The Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode ended on a shocking note as Arfeen Khan got evicted from the show. Mind coach Arfeen got eliminated based on getting the least votes. The episode ended with the announcement, and Sunday's episode starts on this dramatic note. Soon after Arfeen's eviction is announced, his wife Sara breaks down. While Arfeen walks towards the exit, Sara cries continuously and keeps hugging him. Even Arfeen gets emotional saying goodbye to her.

Then out of frustration, Sara turns to Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Alice Kaushik, and asks their forgiveness. After her recent outburst, Rohit Shetty slammed Sara in Saturday's episode. Rohit suggested Sara to apologise the girls for making distasteful comments about them and mocking their bond with Avinash. As Arfeen is leaving the house, Sara goes down to Eisha and Avinash's feet asking for their forgiveness. She literally begs to forgive her, and that leaves the housemates in shock.

Later Ravi Kishan steps in and starts with his Sunday roast episode. Soon after the eviction, Arfeen Khan joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation. Arfeen Khan clearly says that "Avinash played well being an idiot." He also says that he likes Vivian Dsena the person, but not the 'egoistic actor' that he's portraying inside the house. Arfeen has high regard for Rajat Dalal. He calls him an honest person who deserves to win.

Watch full interview of Arfeen Khan, calling Avinash Mishra 'disgrace', Vivian Dsena 'fool'

Speaking about a person who is a disgrace to the platform, he names Avinash, "He's a disgrace to everything." Arfeen says that Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik have zero contribution to the game and all they do is be 'assistants' to Avinash. "Remove Avinash, yeh dono kya kar rahe hai waha?" Arfeen asks. At last, he says that Vivian Dsena is a fool, and Tajinder Singh Bagga should have been evicted instead of him. Bigg Boss 18 is streaming 24X7 live on JioCinema and airs on Colors.

