Natasa Stankovic spoke about whether she plans to return to Serbia after separation from Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic, recently addressed various rumours about her, months after the separation announcement from her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya.

The couple together have a son, Agastya Pandya. In an interview with the Times of India, Natasa spoke about whether she plans to return to Serbia. The actress also shared her experience of not recognizing her "worth at certain points in her life."

She said, "There's a talk in the city that I'm going back. (But) How would I go back? I have a child. The child goes to school here. There is no chance... That won't happen. The child needs to be here. He belongs here. The family is here at the end of the day. We (Hardik and I) are still a family. We have a child, and the child will always make us a family at the end of the day."

She also talked about her recent trip to Serbia and mentioned, "It's been 10 years, and I go back to Serbia every year at the same time."

Natasha said, "Even with whatever is going on in life, I believe that there are no bad people. It's just the souls that are lost in one way or another. I feel I didn't know my worth at a certain point in time - I would be quiet in certain situations, I wouldn't say much, I would maybe come across as - I don't care. But I've learned to love myself with Agastya by being with him."

The actress said that she missed that she "didn't do anything for the last five years". But she has no regrets about that.

A source earlier told Pinkvilla about Natasa’s upcoming project and shared, “Natasa wants to put all her focus now on her work, and that is the reason for her return to India. She was recently spotted shooting for a dance number in Chandigarh and this will mark her first project after her separation from Hardik. She is being very selective about her work now and is giving it her all to make this one of the most amazing dance numbers to have come out in recent times.”