AUTOMOBILE
For thrill-seekers and seasoned adventurers, the Yezdi Adventure is engineered as the ultimate companion to tackle both highways and rugged trails. The 350 Yezdi Adventure blends cutting-edge technology with unmatched performance across diverse terrains.
Here’s why the Yezdi Adventure stands out as the default choice for adventure enthusiasts seeking a motorcycle that offers both touring performance and off-road capabilities around that Rs 2 Lakh mark.
At the heart of the Yezdi Adventure is the all-new Alpha2 334cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering a segment leading 29.6PS of power and 29.9Nm of torque. This powerful engine ensures smooth yet potent power delivery, whether you're cruising along open highways or taking on challenging trails. Paired with a six-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch, it provides riders with responsive and versatile performance under varied riding conditions.
Crafted to conquer India’s tough roads, the Yezdi Adventure is fortified with a double-cradle frame and an impressive 220mm ground clearance, enhancing its agility and durability. A centralized exhaust routing optimizes thermal management, enabling the bike to perform efficiently even during intense rides. Enhanced with a robust new sump guard, the Yezdi Adventure is ready to tackle any obstacles with confidence, safeguarding the engine during rugged explorations.
Designed for both stability and comfort, the Yezdi Adventure features a long-travel telescopic fork and a mono-shock with 7-step preload adjustment. Paired with an ergonomic and commanding upright seating position, the adventure is a competent tourer. Its 21-inch front and 17-inch rear tires provide strong grip, even on challenging off-road sections, ensuring maximum control and stability.
Safety is paramount when riding on unpredictable trails. The Yezdi Adventure is equipped with 320mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes with floating calipers, ensuring strong stopping power. Its dual-channel ABS offers three ride modes, including an off-road setting that enhances traction on loose surfaces. This thoughtful safety feature empowers riders to handle challenging terrains with confidence.
Modern adventure riding isn’t complete without smart tech. The Yezdi Adventure’s tilt-adjustable digital console provides Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and phone notifications, keeping you connected without distractions. The onboard USB charging port ensures your devices stay powered throughout your journey, making it easy to navigate and stay connected, whether in the city or off the beaten path.
Express your adventurous spirit with the Yezdi Adventure’s striking color options inspired by rugged landscapes—Glacier White DT, Magnite Maroon DT, Wolf Grey DT, and Tornado Black. With new decal designs on the tank and side panels, this adventure bike seamlessly blends Yezdi's vintage aesthetic with a modern twist, offering riders a visually captivating machine that reflects their passion for exploration.
Why Yezdi Adventure is the Ultimate 350cc Adventure Bike
The Yezdi Adventure combines heritage and innovation to deliver a unique riding experience with class-leading ground clearance, robust power delivery, top-tier ABS systems, and a tech-loaded console—features that make it more than just a bike; it’s a gateway to exhilarating adventures. Starting at Rs. 2,09,900, this model offers a compelling mix of style, features, and performance for riders who value both adventure and everyday practicality. Available in four striking colors—Maroon, Black, Grey, and White—the Yezdi Adventure is designed for those who demand strength on and off the road. With an exclusive pre-booking opportunity for just ₹99, now is the time to secure this thrilling ride and prepare for countless adventures.
