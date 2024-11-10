Rida is a Pakistani actress, model, producer and host whose MMS video leaked online in 2016.

Pakistani TikTok star Minhail Malik has been in the news ever since her alleged private MMS video leaked online. The video led to her widespread criticism and intensified public concerns over digital privacy violations in Pakistan. But do you know there is another popular Pakistani actress who faced a similar ordeal after her MMS clip was leaked online? Her name is Rida Isfahani, whose leaked MMS video sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry in 2016.

She once revealed in a podcast, that those private moments of her were recorded and posted by her then fiancé. She said, "At that time I did not say anything because my trust was played with. If your trust is played with, then it is like the end of humanity."

"Three years after our engagement, he leaked my pictures when I was in the US. People urged me to do a press conference but I did not because it was his deed and my tragedy which will go with me to my grave," she added.

Rida is a Pakistani actress, model, producer and host. She played the lead in the Pakistani television show 'Muhabbat Hamasafar Meri'. In 2018, she made her film debut with 'Roag'. She has 421K followers on Instagram, where she often shares updates from her personal and professional life.

