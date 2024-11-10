Tulsi Vivah is observed on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, which is also known as Kartik Shukla Ekadashi.

Tulsi Vivah 2024: Tulsi Vivah, a significant Hindu ritual celebrating the sacred union of the Tulsi plant and Lord Shaligram, marks the festival season. This year, the festival of Tulsi Vivah will be observed on Tuesday, November 12. The Tulsi plant holds immense importance in Hindu households, where it's believed that worshiping it can ward off evil. During this event, typically, women in the family tend to the Tulsi plant in the morning and light a diya and incense in the evening.

Hindu customs state that Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha, also called Kartik Shukla Ekadashi, in the month of Kartik. In the Hindu calendar, the day is significant and regarded as one of the most auspicious days for ceremonies connected to marriage.

For 2024, the Auspicious Time (Muhurta) for performing Tulsi Vivah is:

Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 05:34 AM on November 12, 2024

Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 02:31 AM on November 13, 2024

The Vivah ceremony is typically performed by devotees on Ekadashi in the evening, though the precise time may differ depending on local traditions and family norms.

Tulsi Vivah 2024: Ritual

Rituals begin with devotees preparing by decorating their puja rooms and placing the Tulsi plant and Lord Shaligram together. The Tulsi is adorned as a bride, while the Shaligram represents the groom. The priest leads the wedding rituals between them, followed by devotees fasting until evening. The ceremony concludes with the distribution of bhog among devotees.

Tulsi Vivah 2024: Significance

The significance of Tulsi Vivah lies in seeking an ideal life partner and blessings for childless couples to conceive. Additionally, those without a daughter may perform Kanyadaan, symbolically offering Tulsi as their own.