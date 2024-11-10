Amitabh Bachchan had written a handwritten letter praising Nimrat Kaur's performance in Dasvi, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan.

In the last few months, there have been multiple reports suggesting that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are soon headed for a separation. The Bachchan family has decided not to respond to any such negativity. In the midst of these reports, some malicious social media elements claimed Abhishek cheated on his wife Aishwarya with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur, but there has been no evidence backing such claims.

Amid this controversy, a photo of Amitabh Bachchan's handwritten letter to Nimrat Kaur has gone viral. In 2022, the superstar was in awe of her work in Dasvi and praised her in the letter, that read, "We have hardly any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF - for the Cadbury AD. But your work in Dasvi is exceptional- nuances, gestures, all! My deep admiration and congratulations."

The Lunchbox actress had shared a picture of Big B's letter on her Instagram and captioned it, "18 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film - all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own."

"@amitabhbachchan Sir, Apko Mera Sahprem, Anant Sahprem, Anant Dhanywaad! Aaj Alfaz aur bhavnaye, dono kam pad rahi hai. Apka yah snehpurvak pata ajiwan mujhe prerit karta rahega aur is amulye guldasta rui ashirwaad ki mahak meri jindagi ke har kadam par bani rahegi! Aapse mili is shabashi se ek chuppi mahsus ho rahi hai….jaise kisi vishal parvat ya Prachi mandir ke samne hoti hain. Apki shraddhpurvak, sadev aabhari Nimrat (Today my words and my emotions, both are falling short. Your lovely letter will keep inspiring me my entire life and the scent of this priceless bouquet will always be with me every step of my life. I am feeling speechless after getting this accolade from you, just like one feels in front of a huge mountain or an ancient temple. Forever obliged, Nimrat)", she had further added.

Dasvi was a direct-to-digital release on JioCinema and Netflix two years ago. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, the film also featured Yami Gautam in the leading role. The social comedy marked the directorial debut of Tushar Jalota and was produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

