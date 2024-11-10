This actress earns Rs 5 lakh per month, is more popular than Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan at the age of 21.

While some people establish themselves as successful actors on the big screen, others make a mark in the television and OTT industries. One such actress, who is just 21 years old, has no hit films, made her mark in television industry and is now set for her Korean debut.

The actress we are talking about started working since the age of 7 and since then has been givin hit shows making her a star on the small screen. She tried her luck in Bollywood as well, however, the films didn't work out well. She is television star Anushka Sen.

Anushka Sen was just 7 years old when she faced the camera for the first time in Zee TV's show Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. However, she rose to fame with the show Baalveer. After this, there was no looking back for her. She tried her luck in Bollywood with the movie Crazy Cukkad Family, which also starred Nora Fatehi, but it failed to impress the audience.

She then went on to headline several hit shows like Khoob Ladi Mardani-Jhansi Ki Rani, Apna Time Bhi Aayega and Internet Wala Love. She also played the role of young goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and was one of the youngest contestants to participate in Rohit Shetty's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Anushka Sen has become the first Indian actress to star in a Korean film titled Asia. The actress talked about making her Korean debut and said in an interview, “The film that I’m doing is called Asia, It’s a one-of-a-kind idea. It brings together people from throughout Asia to develop a film on Asia. In some ways, I’m representing India in the film as a major character. I had a fantastic time filming in South Korea, and everything is going well.”

According to reports, Anushka Sen charges Rs 1 lakh per episode and earns over Rs 5 lakh per month. At the age of 21, she has a reported net worth of Rs 15 crire and owns a BMW Sports limited edition. Not only this, at this young age, the actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She has 39.8 million followers on Instagram making her more popular than Indian cinema's biggest stars including Amitabh Bachchan (37.5 million), Kareena Kapoor (13 million), Aishwarya Rai (14.4 million) and Ram Charan (24.9 million).

