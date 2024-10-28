When it comes to motorcycles that evoke a sense of legacy and style, Jawa holds a timeless appeal.

With the new Jawa 42 FJ, the brand has crafted a neo-classic bike that merges timeless aesthetics with cutting-edge design and features, standing as a tribute to both history and contemporary innovation. This article dives into what makes the Jawa 42 FJ a standout in the 350cc neo-classic segment.

The Heritage Behind the 42 FJ

Named after Jawa’s visionary founder, František Janeček, the Jawa 42 FJ pays homage to a rich legacy while catering to today’s riders. As the latest addition to the ‘42 Life’ series, this motorcycle offers an elevated neo-classic experience that celebrates timeless design and advanced engineering. Jawa has created a motorcycle that is as much a piece of art as it is a performance-driven machine.

What Makes the Jawa 42 FJ Unique?

1. Segment-First Anodized Aluminum Fuel Tank Cladding

The 42 FJ stands out with its anodized, brushed aluminum fuel tank cladding, a first in its class. This eye-catching feature offers over 19 personalization options, including multiple color choices and Jawa branding, creating a custom feel while preserving the classic appeal.

2. Premium Design Elements with Modern Craftsmanship

In addition to its stunning fuel tank cladding, the 42 FJ incorporates aluminum headlamp holders, grab handles, and foot pegs, enhancing both style and durability. The bike’s distinct off-set fuel cap and sleek, flat seat with premium stitching ensure comfort without sacrificing style, making it equally suited for city rides and long journeys.

3. All-LED Lighting and Signature Exhaust Note

Adding a modern touch, the 42 FJ features a full LED lighting package and a new upswept exhaust that delivers the signature Jawa soundtrack. This combination creates a visually appealing and aurally satisfying riding experience, combining vintage cues with high-performance features.

4. Performance-Packed 350 Alpha2 Engine

The Jawa 42 FJ boasts the all-new 350 Alpha2 engine, producing 29.2PS and 29.6Nm of torque. Designed for smooth acceleration and responsive power, the engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch, ensuring an agile yet controlled ride. This setup allows riders to experience robust performance and light clutch action.

5. Superior Handling and Safety

Engineered for both stability and versatility, the 42 FJ’s double cradle frame, extended 1440 mm wheelbase, and 178mm ground-clearance offer a secure, grounded ride. With dual-channel ABS and larger disc brakes, the bike delivers precise stopping power, giving riders confidence on any surface. The diamond-cut alloy wheels and tubeless tires further enhance safety and performance, allowing riders to focus on the road ahead.

A Variety of Colorways for Every Rider

The 42 FJ is available in five striking colors, including Deep Black Matte Red Clad, Deep Black Matte Black Clad, Cosmo Blue Matte, Mystique Copper, and Aurora Green Matte. With prices starting at Rs. 1,99,142 (ex-showroom Delhi), this motorcycle offers a blend of style, performance, and value.

Why Choose the Jawa 42 FJ?

For riders looking for a bike that seamlessly combines and offers modern design and classic silhouette, the Jawa 42 FJ offers a compelling choice. From its distinctive design and advanced technology to its segment-leading performance, the 42 FJ is a well-rounded motorcycle that will appeal to a wide range of riders.

