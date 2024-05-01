Search icon
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Amethi Suspense Making BJP Nervous? | Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Uttar Pradesh: Raebareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats are recorded as Congress strongholds in the electoral history of India. Nevertheless, Congress is facing difficulties on these seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The last date for nomination on both the seats is May 3, but the candidates have not been announced yet. Rahul Gandhi used to contest from Amethi, which he lost against Smriti Irani in 2019. Now there is discussion whether he will return to Amethi or try his luck from Rae Bareli seat.

