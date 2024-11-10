Prabodhini Ekadashi, also known as Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Devutthana Ekadashi, is a significant religious observance for devotees of Lord Vishnu.

Devuthani Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. The date of this year's celebration of Dev Uthani Ekadashi is Friday, November 12. Worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day brings about the desired outcomes. Sanatan Dharma believes that on Devuthani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu awakens from Yoga Nidra after four months. Before that, he resides in Kshir Sagar's yoga nidra, while Lord Shiva continues to control the universe's operations. Marriages and other auspicious work begin as soon as Lord Vishnu awakens from the yoga nidra.

The fast (or vrat) observed by devotees is one of the main features of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. On the day before Ekadashi, the fast usually begins at sunset and lasts till the next morning. A crucial component of the observance is the Parana, or breaking of the fast, but it needs to be done at the appropriate moment. Though it must be completed by Dwadashi Tithi (the twelfth lunar day), the Parana is customarily performed after sunrise on the day after Ekadashi. Parana should be finished as soon as feasible the following day if Dwadashi Tithi ends before sunrise. Breaking the fast after the Dwadashi time is over is seen as an offence. Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024 Date, time:

Devutthana Ekadashi Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Parana Time 06:42 AM to 08:51 AM

06:42 AM to 08:51 AM Dwadashi End Moment 01:01 PM

It is believed that Lord Vishnu wakes up from his four-month slumber on this Ekadashi. Every auspicious endeavour, including engagement and marriage, begins on Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

In 2024, as you prepare to observe Dev Uthani Ekadashi on November 12, remember to follow the timing and rituals carefully to make the most of this auspicious occasion.