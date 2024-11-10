They are being brought to Mumbai, said Mumbai Police.

In a joint operation with UP STF, a team from the Mumbai Crime Branch, comprising 6 officers and 15 personnel, has apprehended the shooter in the NCP leader Baba Siddiqui murder case. The main accused, Shiva Kumar, along with two other accused arrested in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported. They are being brought to Mumbai, said Mumbai Police.

