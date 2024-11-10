More than four lakh perfectly good orders get cancelled on Zomato for various reasons by customers, company CEO said.

Food delivery company Zomato has launched a new feature, allowing users to buy cancelled orders at a discounted price. The feature called Food Rescue is introduced to reduce food wastage. In a post on X, Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said its company does not encourage order cancellation because it leads to a tremendous amount of food wastage.

He added more than four lakh perfectly good orders get cancelled on Zomato for various reasons by customers. "Today, we are introducing a new feature (being scaled as we speak) – Food Rescue! Canceled orders will now pop up for nearby customers, who can grab them at an unbeatable price, in their original untampered packaging, and receive them in just minutes," he wrote in a post.

The cancelled order will pop up on the app for customers within a 3 km radius of the delivery partner carrying the order. To ensure freshness, the option to claim will only be available for a few minutes.

Delivery partners will be compensated fully for the entire trip, from the initial pickup to the final drop-off at the new customer’s location. Food Rescue will show up on your home page automatically if there's a cancelled order available for you to grab. Refresh the home page to check for any newly available orders which need to be rescued.

We don't encourage order cancellation at Zomato, because it leads to a tremendous amount of food wastage.



Inspite of stringent policies, and and a no-refund policy for cancellations, more than 4 lakh perfectly good orders get canceled on Zomato, for various reasons by customers.… pic.twitter.com/fGFQQNgzGJ November 10, 2024

