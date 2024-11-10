The viral clip, from Indian comedian Kapil Sharma’s "The Great Indian Kapil Show," shows Rajpal admiring Navdeep’s gold medal and humorously remarking, “Hum aapke upar film banayenge (We will make a film on you).”

A lighthearted interaction between India’s Paralympic gold medalist Navdeep Singh and Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has captivated social media. The viral clip, from Indian comedian Kapil Sharma’s "The Great Indian Kapil Show," shows Rajpal admiring Navdeep’s gold medal and humorously remarking, “Hum aapke upar film banayenge (We will make a film on you).” Navdeep, who stands at four feet four inches, responded with quick wit, saying, “Thoda sa hi fark hai sir, zyada difference hota sath khel rahe hote (We have only a slight difference in our heights; if it were the same, we’d be playing together for India).” Navdeep’s playful response had everyone in laughter.

Competing in the men’s javelin throw F41 category, Navdeep Singh won the gold medal at the Paris Paralympic Games, held in August-September this year, marking India’s first-ever medal in this category. Despite facing challenges and taunts due to his condition (dwarfism), Navdeep has become a celebrated figure back home, even receiving praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a recent interview, Navdeep shared a deeply personal story about his journey. He revealed that, due to his condition, he was once told he should end his life as he would never achieve anything. Despite this, he honored his father, who supported him unconditionally and encouraged him to excel despite the obstacles he faced.