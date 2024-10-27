Israel Iran War Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameneis Chilling Warning To Israel

Iranian officials should determine how best to demonstrate Iran's power to Israel after the Israeli attack on Iran two nights ago, Iran's official IRNA news agency cited the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying on Sunday. "The evil committed by the Zionist regime (Israel) two nights ago should neither be downplayed nor exaggerated", IRNA cited Khamenei as saying.