The ticket fares for Vande Bharat Express trains, also known as Namo Bharat trains, have been designed to provide comfortable inter-city travel for regular travelers at affordable prices.

To boost inter-city connectivity in the coastal state for tourists and locals alike, Ten new Vande Bharat Express trains, known as Namo Bharat, are all set to be launched in Kerala soon.

Two of the ten new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate from Kollam to Tirunelveli and Thrissur, according to Indian Railways. Future plans call for expanding the line to Guruvayur, a well-known temple town in the Thrissur area. According to them, the new routes will link Guruvayur and Madurai in Tamil Nadu, and Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.

Along with the Kollam-Thrissur and Kollam-Tirunelveli trains, the new Vande Bharat Express trains on the Guruvayur-Madurai and Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram lines will also make brief stops at the Kollam station.

The historic Kollam-Shenkottai line will be crossed by the Tirunelveli-Madurai Vande Bharat Express trains as they travel the picturesque Kottarakkara-Punalur-Thenmala-Aryankavu route.

Two trains out of the ten new Vande Bharat Express trains will start service from Kollam on their way to Thirunelveli and Thrissur. The extension of the Thrissur line to the temple town of Guruvayur is also planned. This would open more routes between Guruvayur and Madurai in Tamil Nadu and Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.

The Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram and Guruvayur-Madurai trains will make short stops in Kollam in addition to the Kollam-Thrissur and Kollam-Thirunelveli routes.

The trains bound for Madurai and Thirunelveli would go over the historic Kollam-Shenkottai line and the scenic Kottarakkara-Punalur-Thenmala-Aryankavu route.

According to Indian Railways, the minimum ticket price for the Vande Bharat Express trains is Rs 30, inclusive of GST, and the fare has already been announced. In addition, monthly tickets provide value for frequent passengers by offering travel for the price of 20 individual trips. For instance, the cost of the Bhuj to Ahmedabad route, GST excluded, is Rs 430.