President-elect Donald Trump announced the formation of his inaugural committee which will organize and celebrate his inauguration on January 20, 2025. This follows Trump’s victory in the 2024 US presidential election, securing his second term in the White House after a comeback from his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020.

President-elect Donald Trump announced the formation of his inaugural committee which will organize and celebrate his inauguration on January 20, 2025. This follows Trump’s victory in the 2024 US presidential election, securing his second term in the White House after a comeback from his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020.

In a statement, Trump shared details about the newly-formed Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, Inc., a 501(c)(4) organization that will be responsible for planning the events surrounding his swearing-in. The committee will be co-chaired by Steve Witkoff, a longtime Trump supporter, and Senator Kelly Loeffler, who has also been an ally of the former president.

"I am honored to have been elected the 47th President of the United States thanks to the millions of hardworking Americans who supported our America First agenda," Trump said, referring to his victory. He emphasized that the inauguration would be a celebration of both the American people and the nation’s achievements. The committee, Trump added, will mark the beginning of his administration, setting the stage for his next term in office.

Trump’s statement highlighted that the inauguration would serve as the "kick-off" for his new term, with a focus on fulfilling his campaign promises to "Make America Great Again." He described the upcoming celebration as an important historical moment and expressed confidence that his presidency would bring "strength, success, and common sense" to the Oval Office. The inauguration will officially begin his second term and will be a time to honor the achievements of the nation while looking ahead to his goals for the future.

The inauguration ceremony itself is organized by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC). This will include several key events, such as the swearing-in ceremony, the inaugural address, and the traditional pass in review. Inauguration Day is held every four years on January 20, or on January 21 if the 20th falls on a Sunday, at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. It marks the peaceful transition of power and is a major event in American politics and tradition.

With this announcement, the preparations for Trump's second inauguration have officially begun, setting the stage for the upcoming celebrations and his return to office.