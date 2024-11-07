US Election Results 2024 Live Updates Donald Trump Claims Victory In US Presidential Polls

US Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Donald Trump Claims Victory In US Presidential Polls Donald Trump addressed his supporters after scripting a grand comeback to the White House by defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a closely-contested presidential elections. Though the final tally is yet to emerge, media outlets have called the elections for Donald Trump with wins in key battleground states such as North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. The Republicans have also wrested back control of the US Senate from Democrats.