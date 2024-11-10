MVA leaders led by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled the manifesto which highlighted 'five guarantees' for Maharashtra including conducting a caste census in the state.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) released its manifesto on Sunday in the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

MVA leaders led by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled the manifesto which highlighted 'five guarantees' for Maharashtra including conducting a caste census in the state. Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SCP).

Nationalist Congres Party (SCP) leader Supriya Sule, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Congress election-in charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, state Congress chief Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant among others participated in the launch event held in Mumbai.

MVA has promised to conduct a caste-based census and remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations. Under the Mahalaxmi scheme, the MVA has vowed to provide Rs 3000 financial aid to women every month as well as free bus rides to women in the state.

The opposition alliance has also promised to waive off farm loans and vowed to provide a Rs 25 lakh health cover to the farmers. Speaking on occasion, Kharge said, "Our 5 guarantees will be helpful in the welfare of all in Maharashtra. Every family will receive an annual aid of about Rs 3 lakh. Our Mahalakshmi scheme will give financial aid to all women, who will be given Rs 3000 each, every month. We will launch a free bus service for the women of Maharashtra."

"We will give an amount of Rs 50,000 each to farmers who repay their loans on time," the Congress chief said during the launch event. As the elections for the 288 seats in the Assembly approach closer, the political battle between the two major alliances, the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), intensifies.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra, promising a total of 25 assurances to the people of the state if elected to power for another term. The polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

