There’s no doubt that Mercedes-Benz stands as one of the top luxury automobile brands globally. The iconic three-pointed star shines brightly today largely due to the contributions of one remarkable woman as she played a pivotal role in the company’s inception and growth. Without her, it’s probable that Mercedes-Benz would not have existed or attained the prestigious position it enjoys in the automotive industry today.

We are talking about Bertha Benz who can be credited with introducing the world to cars for the first time.

Carl Friedrich Benz is recognized for his significant contributions to the automobile industry. A native of Germany, he was a professional automotive engineer and engine designer.

In 1885, he created the Benz Patent Motorwagen, which was his first automobile. However, he was uncertain about its readiness for the road.

Although Carl was doubtful about his car, his wife, Bertha Benz, had complete confidence in it. As a result, she made a big decision without informing Carl.

When Carl Benz created his first car, he struggled to sell it. After nearly three years on the market, he was disheartened by the lack of sales. Bertha Benz believed the main issue was that people had not seen anyone using the car, so she took it upon herself to drive it.

One morning in 1888, Bertha woke up and embarked on a historic journey with her two sons, Eugen and Richard, without informing Carl Benz.

People were surprised to see this three-wheeled machine on the road, but their surprise grew even more when they spotted Bertha driving it. Many couldn’t believe that a woman was at the wheel of this vehicle, which was referred to as a car.

On that day in 1888, Bertha Benz drove 106 kilometers from Mannheim to Pforzheim in a Benz Patent-Motorwagen. Prior to this journey, the patent wagon had only been driven short distances for testing purposes. In doing so, she brought the Patent-Motorwagen worldwide attention and got the company its first sales.

However, the journey had it’s own setbacks. Along the way, the car encountered some technical issues, which Bertha was able to fix herself. Later, the car ran out of fuel (ligorin), prompting her to visit a chemist in Wiesloch to purchase more. This pharmacy is also recognized as the world’s first fuel station.

Bertha's groundbreaking journey made this car famous around the world, and today, we all recognize the immense success of the Mercedes-Benz.

