DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

Zee News recently conducted a sting operation which has exposed ugly 'car-nama' of some showrooms.

There are several high-demand cars which have high waiting periods. Customers get the delivery of such cars after several months despite booking them in advance. But in a sting operation by Zee News, it was revealed how some dealers provide cars with high waiting periods in just one day after taking extra money from customers.

Zee News recently conducted Operation Car-Nama, in which, it was revealed how some showrooms of Maruti and Hyundai in several cities charging extra money. The sting operation shows senior staff in some showrooms are asking for Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 for instant delivery of cars that have long waiting lists.

Some cars have high waiting periods of 6-12 months, but these showrooms are claiming to provide such cars in just one day after customers give extra money. The Zee News team visited five states -- Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

