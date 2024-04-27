Twitter
Priyanka Chopra calls her initial phase in Hollywood ‘dark period of life’: ‘It was very scary because…’

Priyanka Chopra talks about being lonely, and scared during her initial days in Hollywood.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 03:23 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra (Image: Instagram)
After establishing herself as a lead actress in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra decided to shift to Hollywood and make her mark there. However, the road down the lane of success was not easy. The actress opened up about the same in a recent interview. 

In a recent podcast, Read the Room, Priyanka Chopra said that rejections in Hollywood came as a humbling experience and said, “It humbles you. I was like I am not going to be upset by it, or I am not going to say that's a closed door, I am going to navigate something else. I put my head down and did my work. I didn't bring my pride of ‘I am a leading lady and blah blah...’ That's what helped me find a position in which I am today.” 

She further called the initial phase in Hollywood as dark period of life and said, “It was the industry that I didn't know, the people, I didn't know, I didn't have friends who would call at 2 in the morning. That's very important. I was very lonely, and it was very scary. I was in New York City, which, anyway, is a daunting city. It was a dark period of my life.”
 
She added, that she didn't let the struggling period rip her apart and said, "I am a very ambitious woman. I run extremely quickly. I want everything to be resolved. I am solution-oriented. However, there are occasions when no remedies exist and you must accept the situation. That's the lesson that enabled me to ride the wave rather than fight it."

Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with the show Baywatch and also impressed everyone with her action-packed avatar in the Russo brothers' series Citadel. She was last seen in the Hollywood romantic-comedy Love Again. She will next be seen in Heads of State, featuring John Cena and Idris Elba in crucial roles.

