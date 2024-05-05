RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 152 for 6 (Faf Du Plessis 64, Virat Kohli 42, Joshua Little 4-45) Defeat Gujarat Titans 147 (Shahrukh Khan 37, Rahul Tewatia 35, Yash Dayal 2-21, Vijaykumar Vyshak 2-23) by four wickets Royal Challengers Bangalore displayed a dominant performance against Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, securing a comprehensive victory despite a late scare. Led by Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli's explosive batting at the top, RCB controlled the game for most parts before a sudden collapse in the middle overs. However, Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh's composed partnership guided them to a crucial win by four wickets. This victory propels RCB from tenth to seventh position on the points table, boosting their playoff hopes. The match witnessed a significant turnaround in pitch conditions due to overnight rain, favouring seam bowling. Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal exploited the conditions effectively, restricting GT to their lowest powerplay score ever. Despite resistance from GT's middle order, RCB's bowlers maintained pressure, eventually triggering a lower-order collapse. In response, RCB's openers, led by Kohli's aggressive start, laid a solid foundation. However, a flurry of wickets threatened their chase before Karthik and Swapnil's decisive partnership sealed the win. The game also featured notable performances from GT's Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, and Rahul Tewatia, but RCB's bowlers, backed by sharp fielding, ensured control. Kohli and du Plessis set the tone with their blistering start, but it was Karthik and Swapnil's calm finish that secured victory for RCB.