Meet prince of Udaipur, belongs to Maharana Pratap's family, holds 7 Guinness World Records in...

One of his most remarkable accomplishments is setting a Guinness World Record by leading the plantation of 21,058 saplings in just 40 minutes.

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur, a descendant of the prestigious Mewar Dynasty, perfectly blends tradition with modernity. From a young age, Lakshyaraj showed a deep interest in public service, education, and sports, paving the way for his diverse achievements.

Lakshyaraj pursued education at prestigious institutions in India and abroad, specialising in hospitality management. Equipped with this knowledge and experience, he returned to Udaipur to contribute to his family's business, the HRH Group of Hotels. His careful restoration of the iconic Jagmandir Island Palace has transformed it into a world-renowned destination for royal weddings.

Lakshyaraj is actively involved in sports, especially cricket. He holds significant positions within the Rajasthan Cricket Association and is highly respected for his passion and commitment to the sport.

As a guardian of the royal Mewar heritage, Lakshyaraj honors his family's traditions, including that of the 13th king, Maharana Pratap, while embracing modernity.