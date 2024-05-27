DNA Verified: Did Kangana Ranaut party with gangster Abu Salem? Actress reveals who's with her in viral photo

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the viral photo, in which it was claimed that she once partied with the gangster Abu Salem.

Kangana Ranaut is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat as a BJP candidate. The actress has been continuously campaigning in her constituency, in which voting would take place on June 1 on the seventh phase of the ongoing general elections.

As the Lok Sabha elections are nearing its end, an old picture of Kangana with a man is going viral on the internet with the claims that the person she is posing with is the gangster Abu Salem. On Monday, May 27, the Gangster actress shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories and refuted all such claims.

Along with the picture, Kangana wrote, "Desperate Congress officials are spreading this picture with the caption that I am partying with Gangster Abu Salem, this is utterly disrespectful to journalist Mr Mark Manuel who is ex-entertainment editor of Times of India. He is not Abu Salem and this picture is from one of film promotion event parties."





Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen next in the political drama Emergency. Kangana will portray the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film, which also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade among others. The film was slated to release on June 14, but has been postponed now and the new release date hasn't been announced yet.

