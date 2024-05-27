Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shabana Azmi says Javed Akhtar’s ex-wife Honey Irani helped her bond with Zoya, Farhan: 'I wasn’t the stepmother...'

Virat Kohli learnt these leadership lessons from MS Dhoni

Meet man, who worked as intern in Microsoft, then built Rs 65000 crore, his business is...

DNA Verified: Did Kangana Ranaut party with gangster Abu Salem? Actress reveals who's with her in viral photo

Weather update: IMD predicts monsoon to hit Kerala in 5 days, severe heat wave in Delhi till this date; check

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli learnt these leadership lessons from MS Dhoni

DNA Verified: Did Kangana Ranaut party with gangster Abu Salem? Actress reveals who's with her in viral photo

BJP's Bansuri Swaraj Speaks About Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Exclusive

Nuts and seeds to reduce bad cholesterol, boost good cholesterol

AI imagines Indians on Mars

AI imagines Delhi in 2075

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

BJP's Bansuri Swaraj Speaks About Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Exclusive

CM Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Seeking 7-day Extension of Interim Bail | Delhi Excise Policy Case

Pune Porsche Accident: 2 Doctors Arrested For Changing Blood Sample Of Accused Teen

DNA Verified: Did Kangana Ranaut party with gangster Abu Salem? Actress reveals who's with her in viral photo

This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

Divya Agarwal sparks divorce rumours with Apurva Padgaonkar three months after marriage, deletes...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

DNA Verified: Did Kangana Ranaut party with gangster Abu Salem? Actress reveals who's with her in viral photo

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the viral photo, in which it was claimed that she once partied with the gangster Abu Salem.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 27, 2024, 07:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

DNA Verified: Did Kangana Ranaut party with gangster Abu Salem? Actress reveals who's with her in viral photo
Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Kangana Ranaut is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat as a BJP candidate. The actress has been continuously campaigning in her constituency, in which voting would take place on June 1 on the seventh phase of the ongoing general elections.

    As the Lok Sabha elections are nearing its end, an old picture of Kangana with a man is going viral on the internet with the claims that the person she is posing with is the gangster Abu Salem. On Monday, May 27, the Gangster actress shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories and refuted all such claims.

    Along with the picture, Kangana wrote, "Desperate Congress officials are spreading this picture with the caption that I am partying with Gangster Abu Salem, this is utterly disrespectful to journalist Mr Mark Manuel who is ex-entertainment editor of Times of India. He is not Abu Salem and this picture is from one of film promotion event parties."

    Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen next in the political drama Emergency. Kangana will portray the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film, which also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade among others. The film was slated to release on June 14, but has been postponed now and the new release date hasn't been announced yet. 

    READ | This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Watch: Anasuya Sengupta says 'I just want to go back to family and rest' as she returns after historic Cannes win

    AI Advancements: Exceptional contributions by Venkata Chunduri, Salesforce Architect

    ICJ orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive in Gaza; PM Netanyahu rejects genocide claims as ‘false, outrageous’

    Cyclone Remal expected to make landfall in West Bengal tonight, several flights, trains cancelled, check latest update

    Dhadak 2: Karan Johar announces sequel, reveals cast; film to release on...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

    Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

    Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

    AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

    AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement