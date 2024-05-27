DNA Verified: Did RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat praise Congress during Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Know the truth here

A major movement in the form of the Congress emerged across the country, Mohan Bhagwat said in the viral video.

As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are underway in India, a video of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has recently surfaced on social media. Several users on X (formerly Twitter), claimed that Bhagwat praised Congress for its role in India's freedom movement.

In the viral video, the 73-year-old RSS chief can be heard saying, "The people in our country have little political awareness. They do not know much about the significance of who holds power. There should be political awareness among the people of this country. And that is why a major movement in the form of the Congress emerged across the country. It also had many great men who continue to inspire our lives today. And that movement set the common people on the path to freedom. It contributed majorly to our Independence movement."

One user shared the video, saying, "Mohan Bhagwat was seen praising Congress and its founders recently in Delhi.I guess his opening statement was meant for one particular person. Check out the post here:

Mohan Bhagwat was seen praising @INCIndia and its founders recently in Delhi.

I guess his opening statement was meant for one particular person..

Sudden "Hruday Parivartan"..

Or a sign of something else..MohanBhagwat Modi pic.twitter.com/QiHErGqMJT — Devsurabhee Yaduvanshi (@DevsurabheeJi) May 23, 2024

One user wrote, "Why is RSS disillusioned with BJP? Have they got any inkling of change of government? Listen to Mohan Bhagwat ji."

Fact Check

In our investigation, several X users' claims turned out to be misleading. The video of Mohan Bhagwat praising Congress is from 2018, not a recent one. A smaller part of a video of his 2018 speech was shared as recent. We found several media articles from 2018 that reported the event where Bhagat talked about Congress's role in India's freedom movement. Check HERE and HERE. Hence, the claim with the viral video is misleading. The video of Mohan Bhagwat is from 2018 and is not a recent one.

