'Why don't you..': Rupali Ganguly on troll who accused her of paid PR to 'downgrade' Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna’s wife

Rupali Ganguly supported Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, and also gave a befitting reply to a netizen who accused her of paying to 'downgrade' Akanksha.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 11:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rupali Ganguly with Gaurav Khanna
When it comes to giving back to the trolls, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa holds a mastery in it. Recently an internet user slammed the actress on X (formerly Twitter) and criticised her over a video featuring her Anupamaa co-star Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola. 

What was there in the now-deleted video? 

Akansha is an animal lover, and she posted a reel in which she's seen playing with kittens, explaining how furry friends are better than human children. Sharing the video on her Instagram, Akansha was seen saying, "Billi ke bacche insaan ke bacche se zyada acche aur mazedaar hote hai. Main batati hu kyu... Aap din bhar inhe pappi kar sakte ho, aur jab ye natak kare ya kaatne lage, toh aap inhe aise pakad ke kahi pe bhi chod sakte hai (Kitens are better and more fun than human kids. I'll tell you why... You can kiss them all day and when they do drama or start biting you, you can hold them and drop anywhere)." After her explanation, she even dropped the kitten and asserted that the same can't be done to human kids. 

Soon the video went viral, and several netizens slammed Akanksha, calling her gesture animal abuse. Soon Akansha deleted the video, but till then the damage was done, and it was there all over the internet. 

A netizen targeted Rupali for 'planning negative PR' against Gaurav and Akanksha. This user re-shared the video posted by Free Press Journal, and tweeted, "Please make it clear how much you have been paid by @TheRupali PR team to downgrade #Gauravkhanna and his wife. You are the most cruel and disgusting for insulting #AkankshaChamola who has nothing to do with crap #Anupamaa show."

Rupali Ganguly's reply to the troll 

Rupali noticed the tweet and stood in support of Akanksha. Replying to the user, Rupali tweeted, "Why don’t you come and meet me and then you can happily ask me this (folded hands emoji). Jai Mata Di (folded hands emoji)."

In another tweet, Rupali requested, "Please DO NOT drag the families into the regular slamfests. Pulling down a vegan animal lover who has given a home to the homeless fur babies will hurt the very cause of animal welfare that I so believe in!! Request you all to maintain a little kindness and decorum. #bekind."

Read: Meet actor who sold cigarettes on road, suffered major injuries before breakthrough film shoot, faced bankruptcy, then..

