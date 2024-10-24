The absence of Mohammed Shami, due to injury, was keenly felt last season, adding to the team's challenges.

The highly anticipated mega auction is making a comeback for the first time since IPL 2022, with teams facing a deadline of October 31 to announce the players they will retain and release ahead of the auction. Gujarat Titans are currently deliberating on which players to retain and release, following a disappointing season in the IPL 2024. The absence of Mohammed Shami, due to injury, was keenly felt last season, adding to the team's challenges.

Speculation is now rife regarding Shami's future with GT, particularly after a recent post on social media by the team. On October 23, just eight days before the auction, Gujarat Titans shared three images featuring their captain, Shubman Gill, and vice-captain, Rashid Khan, along with a cryptic one-line caption.

"All over the opponents like a Shub-Rash," the caption read.

All over the opponents like a Shub-Rash #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/Eb1ru2pRjG — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) October 23, 2024

The recent posting of photos of the two star players in close proximity to the IPL 2025 retention deadline on their official X account has sparked speculation that these players are likely to be retained by the Gujarat Titans. This development also suggests that there may be uncertainty surrounding the retention of Mohammed Shami, who has been the team's leading wicket-taker in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, during which the Titans emerged as champions and runners-up, respectively.

In an interview with Sportstak, Mohammed Shami stated that he has not been informed by the franchise about their decision regarding his retention. Despite this lack of communication, Shami expressed his willingness to be retained by the Gujarat Titans if given the opportunity.

“I don’t know anything about this. The decision lies firmly with the franchise. If they feel the need to retain me, then they will. Otherwise, they won’t. I haven’t had any word with them so far, but if they do give the option, then who would refuse them?” he said.

Also read| Virat Kohli reveals being in tears while talking to Anushka Sharma following THIS incident