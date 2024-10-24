Mark Zuckerberg is currently the third richest person in the world with a net worth of USD 200 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, has praised Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg for making the Llama language open source. Meta released it in February 2023. Llama is a family of autoregressive large language models.

During a conversation with Nvidia's Jensen Huang in Mumbai on Thursday, Ambani said, "I have great respect for my friend Mark Zuckerberg, he has made Llama open source. Zuckerberg will go down in history for doing this."

Zuckerberg is currently the third richest person in the world with a net worth of USD 200 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He started Facebook in 2004 for students to match names with photos of classmates and took it public in 2012. The 40-year-old now owns about 13 per cent stock of the company. Facebook changed its name to Meta in 2021 to shift the company's focus to the metaverse.

Meanwhile, Nvidia Corp has struck a deal with Ambani's Reliance Industries to build out an artificial intelligence (AI) computing infrastructure as well an innovation centre in India, the AI chip giant's CEO Jensen Huang said on Thursday. A new major data centre by Reliance Industries will use the latest Nvidia's Blackwell AI chips.

Nvidia already has a presence in six locations across India. The US firm works with enterprises, cloud providers and startups to build AI infrastructure powered by Nvidia's accelerated computing stack comprising tens of thousands of its most advanced GPUs, high-performance networking, and AI software platforms and tools.

