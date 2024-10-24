Here's all you need to know about Neelam Kothari's ex-husband Rishi Sethia.

Neelam Kothari is back to entertain the audience with some spicy revelations in season three of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The actress was earlier married to UK businessman Rishi Sethia, however, they parted ways. In a recent episode, the actress revealed why they got divorced.

While talking about her past with producer and director Ektaa Kapoor, Neelam Kothari broke down recalling the circumstances that led to her failed first marriage. She shared, "I was told to wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg, and alcohol. I was fine with everything. I was also asked to change my name, and I did that, too. A lot of people do that. But, changing my identity? That is something I was not okay with. I reached a point where I questioned myself, ‘How am I allowing this?’ There were several times when I used to be in a supermarket or out on lunch, and someone would come up to me and ask, ‘Are you Neelam the actress?’ And I had to say, ‘No, I am not Neelam'."

Who is Rishi Sethia?

Rishi Sethia is a UK-born businessman, the son of industrialist Nirmal Kumar Sethia and the late Chitra Devi Sethia. His family owns the luxury tea brand Newby, which serves bespoke blends at five-star hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants.

In 2022, the UK's Asian Rich List 2022 featured the Sethia family, with an estimated net worth of Rs 65000 crore. According to their official website, the family also extensively indulges in charity through the N Sethia Foundation, which extends support to medical research, education of underprivileged children, preservation of culture, youth activities, and disaster relief.

Neelam Kothari and Rishi Sethia tied the knot in 2000 but filed for divorce soon after that. Later, Neelam found love with Bollywood actor Samir Soni and married him in 2011. Rishi Sethia too tied the knot with former Miss India winner and jewellery designer Queenie Singh.

