Zaheeda Hussain's name is synonymous with the song 'Churi Nahin Ye Mera Dil Hai...'. In the 60s and 70s, Zaheeda Hussain was popular in the film world. However, she quit acting after her marriage and is now a housewife.

Today, we will tell you about a former Hindi film actress who, despite working in Bollywood, always managed to grab headlines through her connections and personal life. This actress is Zaheeda Hussain, popularly known only as Zaheeda, who has been away from the film world for many years. Zaheeda Hussain, now 79, is a fairly unknown name in the film industry now. But, there was a time when Zaheeda Hussain was touted as the next superstar. It is also interesting to note that there was a time when Zaheeda Hussain, Sanjay Dutt's sister, was in love with superstar Dev Anand.

Speaking about the special relationship between Sanjay Dutt and Zaheeda Hussain, it is interesting to note that Zaheeda is the daughter of Nargis's brother Akhtar Hussain. Nargis's mother Jaddanbai was married thrice. Akhtar Hussain was Jaddanbai's son from her first marriage and Nargis was her daughter from her third marriage to Mohanchand Uttamchand Tyagi (Abdul Rashid).

This makes Sanjay Dutt (Nargis's son) and Zaheeda (Akhtar Hussain's daughter) brother and sister.

Zaheeda Hussain, coming from a long line of superstars, also tried to be successful in Bollywood. Dev Anand gave her the first opportunity to star in films. Zaheeda Hussain became an overnight star after playing the lead role in Anokhi Raat in 1968 and Prem Pujari which was released in the year 1970.

After working closely with Dev Anand in two super hit films, Zaheeda Hussain couldn't resist his charms and fell in love with the superstar. When she was given an opportunity to star in Hare Rama Hare Krishna opposite Dev Anand, she turned the offer down as the role required her to play Dev Anand's sister in the film.

This role was later played by Zeenat Aman and made her an overnight star.

Zaheeda Hussain's career went downhill after she rejected a blockbuster like Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The films she worked in after that proved to be flops.

Zaheeda Hussain then decided to settle down and start her own family. She married Kesri Nandan Sahay and had two sons - Nilesh Sahay and Brajesh. SHe quit acting and said goodbye to the world of glitz and glamour and is now living an anonymous life as a housewife.

