Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani, has achieved a rare feat by delivering a 35-minute monologue for his debut play, Letter of Suresh.

Vir Hirani, son of renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, recently made his acting debut under the direction of Feroz Abbas Khan. He took on a significant challenge—a 35-minute monologue in the play Letters of Suresh. His performance has caught the attention of both critics and audiences alike.

A source who watched the play stated, “I had the privilege of watching Feroz Abbas Khan’s play. While it was spectacular, what truly blew me away was this new boy’s performance. He delivered a monologue for 35 minutes straight, which is a rare feat in theatre. After inquiring, I found out he was Rajkumar Hirani’s son, Vir Hirani, and had studied at RADA. Truly, talent runs in the family.”

Vir Hirani’s ability to engage deeply with the material and hold the audience’s attention for such a demanding piece of work showcases his dedication to his craft. The play, which returns to NMACC and Prithvi Theatre in December, offers a chance to witness his performance firsthand. As anticipation around his career builds, his theatre debut has already set a high standard.

