Cyclone Dana Approaches Odisha West Bengal; Govt Eyes On 100 Evacuation IMD Issues Red Alert

Cyclone Dana Approaches Odisha, West Bengal; Govt Eyes On 100% Evacuation, IMD Issues Red Alert The low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will likely intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and will likely cause landfall in Odisha's Puri and West Bengal's Sagar Island during Thursday night (October 24) and Friday (October 25), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.