The breast cancer awareness ad was part of a campaign by cricketer Yuvraj Singh's NGO, YouWeCan Foundation. It faced public criticism for referring to breasts as “oranges.”

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to remove a breast cancer awareness advertisement from its Metro trains, after facing significant backlash, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), citing that it was not in “good taste.” The controversial ad aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer featured the phrase “check your oranges” at the bottom of the poster.

In a statement released on Thursday, the DMRC addressed the issue, saying, “This is in reference to the photograph of an advertisement on Breast Cancer Awareness, which was installed inside a Delhi Metro train. DMRC authorities found the content inappropriate and immediately took serious cognizance of the matter.”

The corporation reported that the controversial advertisement was displayed in only one train and was removed at approximately 7:45 pm on Wednesday, October 23.

How will a country raise Breast Cancer Awareness is we can’t even call breasts what they are. Saw this at Delhi Metro and like what the hell? Check your oranges? Who makes these campaigns, who approves them? Are we governed by such dumb people that they let this poster become… pic.twitter.com/YAZ5WYSxXf — Confusedicius (@Erroristotle) October 22, 2024

“DMRC always strives to be sensitive to public sentiments and doesn’t encourage any sort of campaign/activity/display advertising which is not in good taste or in defiance of prevalent guidelines of advertising in public places. The Delhi Metro will endeavor to ensure that such incidents of inappropriate advertising don’t take place in its premises,” the statement read.

Have Breasts Become the 'New Oranges'? The Cancer Awareness Poster by Yuvraj Singh Foundation Advocates This.



Women are reminded by Delhi Metro posters to "check their oranges once a month" to help identify breast cancer at an early stage.#Yuvrajsingh #AwarenessCampaign pic.twitter.com/bGqYbCzJk7 — Faizan (@_faiizaaaan) October 24, 2024

One of the posters encouraged women to “check their oranges” monthly to promote awareness for the early detection of breast cancer. The advertisement features a young woman standing in a bus, holding two oranges, while several older women are seated nearby. One of the elderly women is shown with a crate of oranges.

Another breast cancer awareness message from the YouWeCan Foundation, displayed inside the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro, stated, “Have you checked your oranges lately?”

A social media user posted on X and said, “How will a country raise Breast Cancer Awareness is we can’t even call breasts what they are. Saw this at Delhi Metro and like what the hell? Check your oranges? Who makes these campaigns, who approves them? Are we governed by such dumb people that they let this poster become public?”