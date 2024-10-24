Read on to know why Natalie Portman once asked Ranbir Kapoor to "get lost."

Natalie Portman is a popular Hollywood actress, who has starred in commercially and critically acclaimed movies such as Star Wars prequel trilogy, V for Vendetta, Thor: Love and Thunder, No Strings Attached, and others. Born in Jerusalem, she has also won Academy Award for Best Actress for Black Swan.

She has millions of fans around the world, and one of them is the Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor. However, there was an instance when Natalie inadvertently broke Ranbir's heart. The Rockstar star had himself shared the incident in his interview with News18 in 2016, when he was asked to "get lost" by the Closer actress. Ranbir recalled, "I've run behind Natalie Portman at Tribeca (Film Festival). She was on the phone and she was crying. I went quickly behind her and said, 'I love your...' Before I could say 'work', she turned and said, 'Get lost!' So I've had my heart broken but I would still chase them."

In the same interview, the Tamasha actor recalled his fanboy moment with the Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino, who has helmed classics such as Pulp Fiction and Inglourious Basterds. Ranbir added, "So with Quentin Tarantino recently, he was promoting The Hateful Eight and we were shooting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in London. I was shooting in a basement and he was in the building. I heard that he was doing an interview so I went running up. I told Karan, "Listen, I have to meet him." Not that I'm going to say that I'm an actor from India. I just wanted to meet him, take a picture, an autograph. I saw him coming and from far I'm saying, 'Quentin, Quentin'. He walks, looks at me, goes and sits in his car. When the door opens, I'm like, 'Sir, picture picture?' and they have it on video. It was really funny and I got teased by the entire crew of Ae Dil, but just to see Quentin Tarantino."

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in his biggest blockbuster Animal, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and grossed over Rs 900 crore gross worldwide. The movie also starred Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Saloni Batra, and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles.

