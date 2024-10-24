He played a brilliant knock of 133 runs on just 43 balls, which included an astonishing 15 sixes in his innings

The Zimbabwe cricket team has put its name in the sands of time by setting a record in T20 international cricket. During the qualifier round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against Gambia, Zimbabwe scored a record-breaking 344 total, which made them break the world record of T20Is. This great feat broke the earlier record of 314 set by Nepal.

This historic victory was the doing of one man, and his name is Sikandar Raza. He played a brilliant knock of 133 runs on just 43 balls. His performance included an astonishing 15 sixes that added to Zimbabwe’s record-breaking total. Raza made a hundred off only 33 balls, which broke the previous record of the fastest T20I century by a player from a Test-playing nation, which was held by Rohit Sharma of India.

Zimbabwe continued to attack with the bat after that. Apart from Raza, Tadiwanashe Marumani made a quickfire 62 of 19 balls, and Clive Madande and Brian Bennett made useful contributions of 53 and 50, respectively. The team together hit 27 sixes and 30 fours, which revealed the control of the team throughout the innings.

On the other hand, Gambia could not handle the aggressive Zimbabwe’s batting and was dismissed for a mere 54 in 14.4 overs to make it the record-breaking margin of 290 runs in T20s. This match not only revealed the power of Zimbabwe’s batting line-up but also bowling as Brandon Mavuta and Richard Ngarava took three wickets, each giving away 10 and 13 runs, respectively.

Sikandar Raza, originally from Sialkot, Pakistan, has become a pivotal figure in Zimbabwean cricket since acquiring citizenship in 2011. His journey from studying software engineering in Scotland to becoming an international cricket star exemplifies his dedication to the sport. With lucrative contracts in various T20 leagues, including the Pakistan Super League, and playing for the Punjab Kings in the IPL, Raza has established himself as one of the premier all-rounders in contemporary cricket. His estimated net worth is Rs 37 crores (approx)

This historic match not only marks a significant milestone for Zimbabwe but also sets a new benchmark for T20 cricket globally, further igniting interest in the sport across the region.