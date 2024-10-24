Shetty looks back on his time at Tesla and paints a picture of Musk, a leader who is…

Recently, a former Tesla employee, Saiman Shetty, spoke out about his working experience with Elon Musk and gave a rare view on how one of the world’s most influential leaders operates. Shetty joined Tesla in January 2016 and described Musk as a 'no nonsense' boss who liked direct communication and efficiency.



Shetty shared in an Instagram post that Musk’s emails were short and to the point, and that Musk understood how important time is for himself and his employees. And he stressed that this approach cuts through the nonsense and minimises miscommunication.



Musk's tough exterior notwithstanding, Shetty said Musk made efforts to make employees feel appreciated. Musk would send late-night emails thanking the team for their hard work, he recalled. It was an appreciation of a harsh leader stereotype, but it revealed a softer side to Musk.



Musk, Shetty said, is a visionary, driven by relentless ambition and an unrelenting commitment to sustainability. Musk was able to inspire those around him to strive for excellence; he set goals that were often ambitious and that pushed the boundaries of innovation, he said.



Opinions about Musk have become more and more polarised. However, many have long admired his transformative impact on industries such as electric vehicles and space travel, but others have criticised his more recent actions, including controversial statements and management decisions at Twitter, now known as X.



Shetty looks back on his time at Tesla and paints a picture of Musk, a leader who is demanding and inspiring. His insights serve as a reminder of the duality in Musk's persona: an innovator without end and determined to change the world, while contending with the difficulties that come with such ambition.