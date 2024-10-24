Washington Sundar made a remarkable return to Test Cricket after three years by dismantling the New Zealand batting order.

India is currently facing off against New Zealand in the second Test of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. This match is crucial for India, especially after their loss in the first Test in Bengaluru. A victory for New Zealand would mark India's first series loss at home in 12 years. India made three changes to their playing XI, with one of the most significant being Washington Sundar replacing Kuldeep Yadav. Sundar has now made history during this match.

Washington Sundar made a remarkable return to Test Cricket after three years by dismantling the New Zealand batting order. He finished with impressive figures of 7/59 in the match, becoming the first Indian player to achieve a five-wicket haul at the MCA Stadium in Pune. He is only the second player to accomplish this feat at the ground, following Australia's Stephen O'Keefe.

Sundar's seven-wicket haul against New Zealand places him among an elite group of bowlers who have taken seven or more wickets against New Zealand in Test matches. He joins the ranks of S Venkataraghavan, Erapalli Prasanna, and Ravichandran Ashwin in achieving this remarkable feat.

Bowlers to take 7 or more wickets for India in a Test Match vs New Zealand

8/72 - S Venkataraghavan (1965)

8/76 - Erapalli Prasanna (1975)

7/59- Ravichandran Ashwin (2017)

7/59 - Washington Sundar (2024)

In addition to Sundar's stellar performance, Ravichandran Ashwin also shined by picking up three wickets in the first innings against New Zealand. With a total of 189 wickets in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC), Ashwin now holds the title of the all-time highest wicket-taker in the WTC, surpassing Nathan Lyon's tally of 187 wickets.

