Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is making significant strides in the Indian automotive sector, recently launching the largest initial public offering (IPO) in the country's history. This IPO, valued at ₹27,870 crore, underscores Hyundai's commitment to innovation and growth within the Indian automobile industry.



A Legacy of Customer-Centric Innovation

Hyundai's journey in India spans 26 years, during which it has consistently focused on producing customer-centric products. Since commencing operations in 1996, the company has introduced a diverse range of models tailored to meet the needs of Indian consumers. This dedication to understanding and responding to customer preferences has played a crucial role in establishing Hyundai as a leading player in the market.



The IPO Launch and Market Response



On its debut day, Hyundai Motor India Ltd became the fifth most valuable automobile company in India by market capitalisation. The IPO was met with substantial interest from institutional investors, achieving a subscription rate of 2.37 times by the final bidding day. This marks a significant achievement for Hyundai as it surpasses previous records held by other major companies, including LIC's initial share sale.

Democratising Technology



Hyundai’s approach has not only been about luxury but also about democratizing technology for a broader audience. By making advanced automotive technologies accessible to Indian consumers, Hyundai has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of mobility in India.

As Hyundai Motor India embarks on this new chapter with its historic IPO, it reinforces its commitment to driving innovation and growth within India's automotive landscape. With a robust product lineup and a customer-first approach, Hyundai is well-positioned to continue its legacy of success while contributing significantly to the Indian economy.