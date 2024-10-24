BOLLYWOOD
In an old viral video, Nimrat Kaur called Abhishek Bachchan 'bloody lucky' as the actor discussed his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and confessed a secret about her.
Lately, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been in the news due to the separation rumours. In the past few weeks, his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur has also been romantically linked with him. Ever since Nimrat has been linked to Jr Bachchan, netizens have been digging out old videos and making them viral.
Recently, internet users noticed an old video of Nimrat and Abhishek from Dasvi promotion, in which he was lauding Aishwarya for taking care of him and his health, and called him 'bloody lucky' to have a wife like Aishwarya While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, in 2022, The Sarkar Raj actor said that when he's shooting outdoors, Aishwarya calls food for him.
The actor asserted, "I’m very shy that way. I have certain quirks. If I’m on an outdoor shoot, my wife will call me in the evening, a normal husband-wife chat. She’ll say, ‘Have you eaten?’ I’ll say no. She’ll say, ‘Okay what do you want to eat?’ I’ll tell her. Then she will… I can’t call room service. Aishwarya has to call otherwise she knows I won’t eat.” After hearing this, Nimrat Kaur said, "How sweet… Lucky bloody people. Can you imagine?"
Abhishek Bachchan skipped Aishwarya Rai's family gathering
On Wednesday, a photo of Aishwarya Rai went viral on the internet. The Jodhaa Akbar actress was seen with her family, including her daughter Aaradhya and mother Brindya Rai. The photo is from the birthday celebration of Aishwarya's cousin, and Abhishek was absent from it. His absence further fueled the separation rumours. Abhishek skipped Aishwarya's family gathering, but he had a valid reason behind it.
Abhishek's grandmother, Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri is unwell, and Abhishek left for Bhopal to take care of her. The official representative of the family issued a statement that reasoned Abhishek's absence from the Rai family's celebrations and also crushed Indira Bhaduri's death hoax.
Also read: Meet actress who worked with Priyanka, Deepika, gave zero hits, married to millionaire whose net worth is 53000 crore
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun announces new release date with new poster; Sukumar film averts clash with Chhaava
IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans to part ways with Mohammed Shami? Ex-champions' cryptic post sparks speculations
Nirmat Kaur calls Abhishek Bachchan 'bloody lucky' after he makes this confession about Aishwarya Rai in viral video
Unlock the Power of Quick Recovery: Why every windows PC needs RestoreX360
Royal Enfield first electric bike spotted, it will be unveiled on…
'Dead' baby found alive during funeral in..., what happened next will SHOCK you!
Anil Ambani gets good news ahead of Diwali, his Rs 17016 crore company receives...
Apple iPhone 16 pro is now available for just Rs 52,930 on Amazon, how you can grab this deal
IND-W vs NZ-W: Why Harmanpreet Kaur is not playing the first ODI against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium?
Diwali 2024: 5 vastu-friendly home decor tips to welcome wealth, prosperity this Deepawali
'Breasts, not oranges': Cancer awareness campaign by Yuvraj Singh's NGO draws flak, DMRC recalls it
Virat Kohli reveals being in tears while talking to Anushka Sharma following THIS incident
Here's why Mukesh Ambani thinks 'NVIDIA' is perfect name for Jensen Huang's company: 'My version of...'
Neelam Kothari was married to businessman hailing from one of UK's richest Asian families worth Rs 65000000000, he is...
Man kidnapped from chaat stall, but there's a twist, watch viral video
Bandaa Singh Chaudhary movie review: Arshad Warsi surprises in action-drama, Meher Vij, Arbaaz Khan film packs a punch
WTC Points Table: Updated World Test Championship standings after South Africa beat Bangladesh in 1st Test
IND vs NZ: R Ashwin goes past Australia's Nathan Lyon to set new World Test Championship record
Dhanteras 2024: Date, significance, shubh muhurat and more
This actor, father of a Bollywood superstar, once made Amitabh Bachchan play a mute because he 'hated'...
Nvidia rolls out Hindi-language AI model in India: What is it and how will it work?
Netizens not happy with this billionaire's apartment in Bengaluru, says, 'you can afford better'
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law', who became star in South but flopped in Bollywood, gave 11 flops, now...
'Kejriwal, Atishi looted Rs 8,500 crore for...': BJP protests at Yamuna's Chhath Ghat
Good news for people going home for Diwali, UP govt to run special buses on THIS route, check details here
Meet actress who worked with Priyanka, Deepika, gave zero hits, married to millionaire whose net worth is 53000 crore
When Malaika Arora talked about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'We were in a situation making each other...'
Meet richest star kid who owns Rs 1000 crore company, not Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff; has net worth of...
Justin Trudeau set to resign? Amid Canada-India row, his own party members urge him to step down by...
Cyclone Dana trains cancelled: Over 300 trains cancelled, check full list here
Bengaluru school's Rs 1.5 lakh fees for Nursery sparks controversy, parents' reaction goes viral
Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh reveals DM by '100-year-old creep' who wanted to 'keep' her: 'He offered me...'
THIS rule will change from November 1, Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL users should pay attention, it will...
Engineering, chemistry students run meth lab from home, arrested, netizens say, 'Breaking Bad got real'
Chahatt Khanna says ex Farhan Mirza brainwashed her into converting to Islam after marriage: 'I was told don't...'
Video of man dancing around Russian woman at India Gate goes viral, sparks online debate
Meet Sanjay Dutt's sister, actress who fell in love with Dev Anand, rejected blockbuster film for shocking reason, now..
Innovating the Future: Aniruddh Tiwari's visionary advancements in AI and aata analytics
US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris launches scathing attack on Donald Trump, deems him 'unfit' to..
Want to become social media influencer and earn crores? Get enrolled in THIS University, it is located in...
Revolutionising Enterprise Data Frameworks: How one lead data engineer is driving innovation
J-K: CCTV grab of Pheran-clad terrorist allegedly involved in Gagangir attack emerges, probe underway
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's family drinks milk of this cow breed every day, know its price per litre
Pakistani model's BOLD move, walks Miss World ramp without...; watch video
What role did IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh's family play in her UPSC success? Details here
BIG allegation against Donald Trump, ex-model says former president groped her in front of...
THIS rule made by Ratan Tata won't allow Noel Tata to become Tata Sons chairman, it is...
Meet actor who sold coriander, worked as watchman, was called 'ugly'; later became one of Bollywood's highest-paid star
Delhi Air Pollution October 24: AQI remains in 'very poor' category for third straight day, slips to 340
JioHotstar domain acquired by Delhi-based app developer, he now wants Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to...
This star all-rounder broke Rohit Sharma's record of 33 ball century in T20I, plays for THIS IPL team, his net worth is.
Abhishek Bachchan blushing about his '15-year marriage' with Aishwarya Rai takes Nimrat Kaur by surprise
'Long power cuts, high...': Arvind Kejriwal warns against voting for BJP in upcoming Delhi Assembly polls
Alia Bhatt was totally smitten with Aishwarya Rai's dance videos because...
Ind vs NZ 2nd Test: When, where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match live
When Salman Khan broke his silence on blackbuck case: ‘Just because I cannot…’
Meet Indian billionaire, set to list his retail giant in what could be UAE’s biggest IPO this year, his net worth is...
Hyundai Motor India launches historic IPO, paves way for innovation and growth in automotive sector
'I am not meant to have...': Dilip Kumar's second wife reveals why she fled to Canada after their marriage fell apart
Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi's old photo with Gauri Khan goes viral, her husband was SRK's..
BIG change in world's richest people list: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's fortunes now...
Ananya Panday gets trolled for her outfit, netizens say ‘she is getting Janhvi-fied’
Tom Holland confirms Spider-Man 4, reveals film will go on floors in...
Cyclone Dana update: Heavy rain predicted in Kolkata, flights suspended; check details
Meet daughter of billionaire, who studied in US, UK, came back to India to lead Rs 29333 crore company, she is...
Meet man, who used to earn Rs 18 per month, now leads Rs 300 crore company, he is known as…
Meet IAS officer, daughter of grocery shopkeeper who cracked UPSC exam thrice
IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Pune weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 1 at MCA Stadium?
IIT Bombay students' dance on 'Munni Badnaam' goes viral, netizens call it 'downfall'
Ahoi Ashtami 2024: When is Ahoi Ashtami vrat? Know date, timing, shubh muhurat, significance
DNA TV Show: Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch to appear before PAC; what's on agenda?
OG Singam Suriya to enter Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe in Singham Again? Kanguva star says 'Ajay sir has...'
'Mazaak bana rakha hai...': Armaan Malik celebrates Karwa Chauth with two wives, draws ire from netizens due to...
Malayalam actor Bala gets married again amid legal troubles with his ex-wife Amrutha Suresh
Zeenat Aman reveals how she landed Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram, received gold guineas as signing amount
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja buy Nirav Modi's iconic music store house in Mumbai for Rs 478 million
‘Flying Beast’ Gaurav Taneja faces backlash for bursting crackers near…; watch viral video
Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: Tilak Varma, Ayush Badoni star as India A beat Oman by 6 wickets
Vettaiyan box office collection: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil film inches closer to Rs 250 crore
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone buy new luxury SUV days after welcoming their first child, it costs Rs...
'I don't eat anything...': Here's how Orry lost 23 kg without going to gym
Vinesh Phogat hits back at Sakshi Malik's allegations over wrestler protest, says 'will carry this greed till...'
IND vs AUS: Brett Lee wants THIS fiery pacer to replace Mohammed Shami in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Priyanka Gandhi’s net worth REVEALED: Congress' Wayanad candidate owns 4400 gram gold, Shimla house worth over Rs…
Vikram on 'incomplete love story' with Aishwarya Rai amid her divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan
Meet man who bought India’s first Rolls-Royce Spectre, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
REVEALED: Why Abhishek Bachchan was absent from Aishwarya Rai’s family event
'These videos are...': Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik's obscene video leaks online
Akash Ambani postponed his wedding with Shloka Mehta due to..., know story here
Zimbabwe create world record, post highest team score in T20 cricket history
Who is Krishna Das, whose kirtan Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attended? Know his connection with Neem Karoli Baba
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) releases 1st list of 65 candidates, fields Aaditya Thackeray from...
Here's how Isha Ambani spent her birthday eve with Radhika Merchant
PM Modi, President Xi hold structured bilateral talks at BRICS Summit, first in 5 years
Aabha Paul's Gandii Baat brings legal trouble for Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, makers booked under...
Watch: Sara Arfeen Khan to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18 house due to this shocking reason
Meet man who secured Rs 6300 crore from Abu Dhabi firm, runs Rs 86805 company, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan announce playing XI for third Test against England
Shah Rukh Khan gifts luxurious car to son AbRam, it is equipped with refrigerator, TV and costs Rs…
IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Pune