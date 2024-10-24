In an old viral video, Nimrat Kaur called Abhishek Bachchan 'bloody lucky' as the actor discussed his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and confessed a secret about her.

Lately, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been in the news due to the separation rumours. In the past few weeks, his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur has also been romantically linked with him. Ever since Nimrat has been linked to Jr Bachchan, netizens have been digging out old videos and making them viral.

Recently, internet users noticed an old video of Nimrat and Abhishek from Dasvi promotion, in which he was lauding Aishwarya for taking care of him and his health, and called him 'bloody lucky' to have a wife like Aishwarya While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, in 2022, The Sarkar Raj actor said that when he's shooting outdoors, Aishwarya calls food for him.

The actor asserted, "I’m very shy that way. I have certain quirks. If I’m on an outdoor shoot, my wife will call me in the evening, a normal husband-wife chat. She’ll say, ‘Have you eaten?’ I’ll say no. She’ll say, ‘Okay what do you want to eat?’ I’ll tell her. Then she will… I can’t call room service. Aishwarya has to call otherwise she knows I won’t eat.” After hearing this, Nimrat Kaur said, "How sweet… Lucky bloody people. Can you imagine?"

Abhishek Bachchan skipped Aishwarya Rai's family gathering

On Wednesday, a photo of Aishwarya Rai went viral on the internet. The Jodhaa Akbar actress was seen with her family, including her daughter Aaradhya and mother Brindya Rai. The photo is from the birthday celebration of Aishwarya's cousin, and Abhishek was absent from it. His absence further fueled the separation rumours. Abhishek skipped Aishwarya's family gathering, but he had a valid reason behind it.

Abhishek's grandmother, Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri is unwell, and Abhishek left for Bhopal to take care of her. The official representative of the family issued a statement that reasoned Abhishek's absence from the Rai family's celebrations and also crushed Indira Bhaduri's death hoax.

