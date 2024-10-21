Who Is Naim Qassem Hezbollah Leader Who Leaves Lebanon To Avoid Assassination

Militant group Hezbollah's deputy secretary general Naim Qassem has fled Lebanon for Iran amid threats of assassination from Israel after Tel Aviv eliminated its top leaders including Hassan Nasrallah and his cousin Hashem Safieddine. The fate of Safieddine is still unclear after the intensive strikes launched by the Israeli army on the southern suburbs of Beirut earlier this month.