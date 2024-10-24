The South Eastern Railway division has called off more than 150 express and passenger trains, including the Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, Kamakhya-Yesvantpur AC Express, Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, Howrah-Bhubaneswar Shatabdi Express, and Howrah-Yesvantpur Express.

As nearly one million people are being evacuated in Odisha and West Bengal ahead of Cyclonic Storm Dana’s expected landfall near Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port on Friday, Indian Railways has cancelled over 300 trains in response.

The South Eastern Railway division has called off more than 150 express and passenger trains, including the Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, Kamakhya-Yesvantpur AC Express, Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, Howrah-Bhubaneswar Shatabdi Express, and Howrah-Yesvantpur Express.

Additionally, the East Coast Railways has cancelled 198 trains, including routes such as Howrah-Secunderabad, Shalimar-Puri, Kamakhya-Bangalore, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar, Kharagpur-Villupuram, and Shalimar-Hyderabad. The EMU local train services between Sealdah station and Hasnabad in West Bengal will also be suspended from Thursday 8 PM until Friday. The Eastern Railways division has cancelled several more express trains, including the Patna-Ernakulam Express, Kolkata-Puri, Puri-Kolkata, Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari, and Bengaluru-Guwahati, in anticipation of the storm’s impact.