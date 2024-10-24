The previous day, October 23, Delhi registered the worst air quality in India, with several areas reaching 'severe' pollution levels, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board.

On Thursday (October 24), New Delhi's air quality continued to worsen, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 340, indicating a 'very poor' level, according to SAFAR-India. On Wednesday, Delhi registered the worst air quality in India, with several areas reaching 'severe' pollution levels, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This marks the beginning of Delhi's annual struggle with air pollution, which intensifies during the winter due to a combination of factors such as low wind speeds, falling temperatures, and high humidity. These conditions trap particulate matter in the atmosphere, further exacerbating pollution levels.

In response to the escalating pollution crisis, the CPCB implemented the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on October 21. This stage introduces strict measures such as banning the use of coal and firewood in tandoors at hotels and restaurants and restricting the use of diesel generator sets, except for emergency services, in an effort to curb emissions and improve air quality.

Delhi’s air quality often deteriorates during this time of year, raising health concerns for residents and calling for urgent intervention.

The AQI is categorised into six levels: 0-50 (Good), 51-100 (Satisfactory), 101-200 (Moderate), 201-300 (Poor), 301-400 (Very Poor), and 401-500 (Severe).