Touted as one of the most difficult examinations in India, cracking UPSC CSE is undoubtedly a dream to millions of aspirants. Every year, there are numerous of students who appear for the UPSC exam, carrying aspirations of becoming IAS, IPS, or IRS officers.

However, there are a few who achieve their dreams through passion and hard work. In this article, we will tell you about a popular college in India, termed as "UPSC hotspot", that produces the most number of IAS and IPS officers in India.

Delhi University, or DU, is one of the most preferred choices among students when it comes to selecting colleges for pursuing graduation or post graduation. The university, based in the national capital, offers a wide range of courses including - Journalism, Political Science, History, Geography, Economics, International affairs, Business management, English, Science, and more.

According to media reports, a total 4,000 Delhi University alumni have cracked UPSC Civil Service Examination from 1975 to 2014 - the highest in the country.

Best DU colleges for UPSC

Among the best colleges in Delhi University for UPSC preparation are - Miranda House, St Stephens, Lady Shri Ram, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Gargi College, Kamala Nehru College, etc.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, at least five of the top 20 candidates to clear the UPSC 2020 exam graduated from Delhi University and credited the varsity for their success in clearing the most prestigious exam.

IAS Officer Ria Dabi, the younger sister of UPSC 2015 topper Tina Dabi, is a DU graduate who aced the examination in 2020 by clinching an AIR 15. The Dabi sisters pursued their graduation from Lady Shri Ram College.