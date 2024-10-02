Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani's Reliance to launch mega project in THIS country, sets up new company to...

This company overtakes Ratan Tata's firm to become India’s…; it is owned by…

Meet billionaire who runs Rs 49654 crore company, his connection with Mukesh Ambani is...

Big blow to India ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, star pacer doubtful after knee injury

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This company overtakes Ratan Tata's firm to become India’s…; it is owned by…

This company overtakes Ratan Tata's firm to become India’s…; it is owned by…

Anil Ambani's Reliance to launch mega project in THIS country, sets up new company to...

Anil Ambani's Reliance to launch mega project in THIS country, sets up new company to...

Meet billionaire who runs Rs 49654 crore company, his connection with Mukesh Ambani is...

Meet billionaire who runs Rs 49654 crore company, his connection with Mukesh Ambani is...

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

10 actors who have portrayed Mahatma Gandhi on screen

10 actors who have portrayed Mahatma Gandhi on screen

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जो��र लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

'He will con somebody...': Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can't play Shaktimaan, slams Deepika Padukone for...

'He will con somebody...': Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can't play Shaktimaan, slams Deepika Padukone for...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

This company overtakes Ratan Tata's firm to become India’s…; it is owned by…

Mahindra & Mahindra has surpassed Tata Motors to become the third-largest car manufacturer in India.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

This company overtakes Ratan Tata's firm to become India’s…; it is owned by…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a remarkable achievement, Mahindra & Mahindra has surpassed Tata Motors to become the third largest car manufacturer in India. The Anand Mahindra-owned company accomplished this significant milestone following a 24% increase in sales in September 2024. Thanks to rising sales of their popular SUV lineup—comprising the Thar, XUV700, Scorpio-N, and XUV 3XO—Mahindra has successfully overtaken Tata Motors. This lineup has been bolstered further with the introduction of the Thar Roxx, which will start accepting bookings from tomorrow (October 3).

Currently, Maruti Suzuki is the leading car manufacturer in the Indian market. Close behind is Hyundai Motor India, the automotive division of the South Korean giant.

Mahindra is now targeting the second position in the PV market, with its September 2024 domestic sales falling just 39 units short of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL). 

Last month, Mahindra sold 51,062 SUVs—an increase of 24% year-on-year—while HMIL sold 51,101 units, reflecting a 6% year-on-year decline.

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, took to X to discuss this achievement. "The only race worth winning is the one you race against yourself; Against your OWN aspirations," Mahindra said on X.

"We have always seen Tata Motors as a respected elder brother that spurs us to keep improving ourselves. And we hope that we too, motivate them to reach new heights. The journey will always have twists and turns, but we continue to travel together…," he further added.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Bollywood hit machine whose mother was junior artist, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar

Meet Bollywood hit machine whose mother was junior artist, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar

Big relief for UP boy who lost IIT seat over Rs 17000 fees, here's what SC said

Big relief for UP boy who lost IIT seat over Rs 17000 fees, here's what SC said

Meet actor who suffered 14 back-to-back flops, then Shah Rukh Khan revived his career

Meet actor who suffered 14 back-to-back flops, then Shah Rukh Khan revived his career

Meet Prashant Kishor who is set to launch political party today

Meet Prashant Kishor who is set to launch political party today

Samuel Johnson’s Vision for AI in Job Readiness: Empowering Job Seekers with Data-Driven Feedback, Skill Develop. Tools

Samuel Johnson’s Vision for AI in Job Readiness: Empowering Job Seekers with Data-Driven Feedback, Skill Develop. Tools

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement