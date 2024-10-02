This company overtakes Ratan Tata's firm to become India’s…; it is owned by…

Mahindra & Mahindra has surpassed Tata Motors to become the third-largest car manufacturer in India.

In a remarkable achievement, Mahindra & Mahindra has surpassed Tata Motors to become the third largest car manufacturer in India. The Anand Mahindra-owned company accomplished this significant milestone following a 24% increase in sales in September 2024. Thanks to rising sales of their popular SUV lineup—comprising the Thar, XUV700, Scorpio-N, and XUV 3XO—Mahindra has successfully overtaken Tata Motors. This lineup has been bolstered further with the introduction of the Thar Roxx, which will start accepting bookings from tomorrow (October 3).

Currently, Maruti Suzuki is the leading car manufacturer in the Indian market. Close behind is Hyundai Motor India, the automotive division of the South Korean giant.

Mahindra is now targeting the second position in the PV market, with its September 2024 domestic sales falling just 39 units short of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL).

Last month, Mahindra sold 51,062 SUVs—an increase of 24% year-on-year—while HMIL sold 51,101 units, reflecting a 6% year-on-year decline.

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, took to X to discuss this achievement. "The only race worth winning is the one you race against yourself; Against your OWN aspirations," Mahindra said on X.

"We have always seen Tata Motors as a respected elder brother that spurs us to keep improving ourselves. And we hope that we too, motivate them to reach new heights. The journey will always have twists and turns, but we continue to travel together…," he further added.

