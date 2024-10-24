When Malaika Arora talked about her divorce from Arbaaz Khan and revealed the reason behind it.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan tied the knot in 1998, however, they got separated after 19 years of marriage. Now, Arbaaz is married to Sshura Khan, while Malaika is reportedly single. The actress opened up on how difficult the decision of divorce was for her till the last moment.

In an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show, Malaika Arora said she and Arbaaz moved forward with divorce because they were 'unhappy' in marriage. She stated, "We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us."

She further talked about how her family asked her till the last minute if she really wanted a divorce and said, “Nobody really encourages you to go right ahead. Even the night before the divorce, I had my family sit with me and ask me, are you sure? I heard this all along and perhaps rightly so because these are people who worry and care for you.”

Malaika Arora recalled how people termed her 'brave' for this decision and said, “If you are in an unhappy marriage and that’s what you decide to do you should do it with a lot of dignity, self-respect. Don’t let anybody tell you that you are any less of a woman. With me, I could sense that a lot of people were like, how the hell did you pull it off?”

The actress was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor and the couple often shared their pictures together on social media. However, if the reports are to be believed, they are now not together anymore. Despite this, Arjun was seen consoling Malaika an being there for her when her father died by suicide.

