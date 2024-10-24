Ananya Panday gets trolled for her 'Janhvi Kapoor-like' outfit in recent event.

Ananya Panday is currently riding high on the success of her recent release, CTRL. The actress along with Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, and others was seen gracing an event in Mumbai. The actress got trolled for her outfit.

On Wednesday, a Reddit user shared a video of Ananya Panday posing for the paps as she arrived at the Vogue Forces of Fashion India 2024 event. The actress was seen wearing a metallic bronze bralette paired with a matching wrap skirt. However, Ananya's outfit disappointed the netizens who trolled the actress for using 'butt pads.'

Netizens reacted to the video and called her a 'wanna-be Kim Kardashian.' One of the users wrote, "Looks like a diaper that needs to be changed idk how she thinks the butt pads look natural." Another user commented, "Looks fashionable from the front .. but the backside drape is too messed up and ugly." Another wrote, "A big miss from her stylist who otherwise does a good job." Another user wrote, "Jhandvi-fication of Ananya." Another comment read, "She is getting Janhvi-fied." Another comment read, "Kardashification of Ananya. Kim is the OG fake butt queen."

While some also came in support of the actress and wrote, "She probably feels insecure about it. It's okay everyone has their set of insecurities." Another user wrote, "I kinda like this. I wonder if she'll share how she got rid of those huge bags under her eyes. Dont gatekeep the secrets sis!"

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has impressed everyone with her two back to back performances in Call Me Bae and CTRL. The actress is now all set to star alongside Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan in Karan Johar's next film which is based on C Sankaran Nair case. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.