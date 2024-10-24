The tradition of lighting a lamp in his name is believed to bring good fortune and protect from the sufferings of hell.

Diwali, the much-awaited festival of lights, is fast approaching, and with it comes the observance of Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Chhoti Diwali. Celebrated a day before Diwali, this auspicious occasion holds deep spiritual significance, with a focus on worshipping Lord Yama, the god of death. The tradition of lighting a lamp in his name is believed to bring good fortune and protect from the sufferings of hell.

Narak Chaturdashi 2024: Date and Time

This year, Narak Chaturdashi will be celebrated on October 30 2024, falling between Dhanteras and Diwali. According to Pandit Nandkishore Mudgal, a renowned astrologer from Deoghar, the fourteenth day (Chaturdashi) of the Kartik month will start at 11:23 AM on October 30 and end at 2:53 PM on October 31. As per tradition, the Yama Deep (lamp) is lit in the evening, making October 30 the official day for the celebration.

The lamp dedicated to Lord Yama, also known as the Yama Deep, should be lit at dusk, either in the evening or night. In 2024, the best time to light the lamp is between 5:30 PM and 7:00 PM on October 30, as advised by astrologers.

Narak Chaturdashi 2024: Rituals

The rituals associated with Narak Chaturdashi are simple yet significant. Pandit Nandkishore Mudgal suggests that a four-sided lamp filled with mustard oil should be lit in the southern direction of the house. This act is believed to safeguard the family from untimely death and help eliminate disease, suffering, and sorrow from the household.

Narak Chaturdashi 2024: Significance

Narak Chaturdashi holds immense spiritual importance as it symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Lighting a lamp for Lord Yama is believed to protect the household from misfortune and ensure the well-being of the family members. The day also serves as a reminder of humility, urging people to seek blessings for health and happiness.