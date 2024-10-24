US Presidential Election 2024 Trump Overtakes Harris For First Time In The Election Forecast

Trump overtakes Harris for the first time in the US election campaign. According to Decision Desk-Hill forecast, Republican nominee Trump has overtaken Democratic nominee Harris. While Trump has a 52% chance to win the election, Harris has a 48 %chance, as per the forecast. The outcome still remains a toss-up as most crucial swing states that decide election are too close to make a conclusive prediction The Seven Key Battle Backgrounds Nevada Arizona Georgia North Carolina Pennsylvania Michigan Wisconsin Polling in 7 key battleground states remains within the margin of error, which means election results could go either way. For much of the past year, polls had consistently put Trump ahead of President Joe Biden. However, Harris flipped the lead and revived the Democrats’ hopes to retain the presidency. Moreover, Trump is making inroads among Latina and Black voters, and the latest forecast has now favored Trump over Harris