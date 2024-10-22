Hyundai Motor India IPO Listing Shares Fall 13 In Debut Trade After Record 33 Billion IPO

Hyundai Motor India IPO Listing: Shares Fall 1.3% In Debut Trade After Record $3.3 Billion IPO Hyundai Motor India shares fell more than 5% on their trading debut Tuesday after a $3.3 billion initial public offering, the country’s largest-ever by amount raised.